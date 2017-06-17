 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Concerns for missing Christchurch man last seen at local rugby club

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Christchurch Police have concerns for the wellbeing of missing man Richard Taliu, who also goes by the name of Richard Fualau.

Police have concerns over the well-being of missing man Richard Taliu

Police have concerns over the well-being of missing man Richard Taliu

Source: NZ Police

The 24-year-old has not been seen by family and friends since Saturday 10 June and was reported missing to police yesterday.

Police say he was last seen at a local rugby club in Linwood at around 5pm after playing rugby that day.

Mr Taliu was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved plain shirt, grey denim jeans, and black leather casual shoes with white soles.

Police say family are concerned for him and want to make sure that he is safe and well.

Anyone with any information or sightings of Mr Taliu is being asked to contact police immediately.

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Police are still working to understand the cause of last night’s fatal collision in Te Kowhai.

Two people dead in crash at Dairy Flat in Auckland

00:49
2
a

Watch: 'He's like an old meat pie!' Hansen dishes out some classic Shag praise for SBW's performance against Samoa - we think

00:15
3
Seven US Navy crew members are reportedly missing and one injured following the collision off the coast of Japan.

Video: US Navy vessel left mangled after collision with ship off Japan


00:56
4
The Team USA skipper avoided answering a question about a second race boat.

Video: 'You guys will fall for anything' – smirking Jimmy Spithill taunts media at suggestion Oracle will use second boat in America's Cup defence

00:10
5
Dashcam footage shows the moment the top of the truck hits the overpass, sending dust and debris flying.

'He's not going to clear that' - incredible footage of truck smashing into freeway overpass in Australia

00:33
Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

'You only get one set of parents' – grieving brother, son seeks answers on missing family following London fire tragedy

Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

02:26
Tongans on a special seasonal work scheme allegedly plied underage girls with drugs and alcohol before sex.

Tonga's Prime Minister apologises to Bill English following revelations seasonal workers exchanged alcohol and drugs for sex with teens

1 NEWS revealed the behaviour last night.


Opinion: Actions of Tonga's Prime Minister have been 'disgraceful and hypocritical' and it's time for him to step down with grace

Barbara Dreaver says Akilisi Pohiva once had the courage of a lion.


04:21
NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNIFEC.

Government needs to 'prioritise children' to bring down youth suicide rate

NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNICEF.

00:30
The two sides performed their haka last night in Rotorua as they prepare for their matches against the Lions and England on Saturday night.

Video: Room shakes as passionate Maori All Blacks and Black Ferns face off in thunderous haka challenge in Rotorua

The respect and mana shown is something to behold.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ