Concerns for missing Christchurch man last seen at local rugby club

Christchurch Police have concerns for the wellbeing of missing man Richard Taliu, who also goes by the name of Richard Fualau.

The 24-year-old has not been seen by family and friends since Saturday 10 June and was reported missing to police yesterday.

Police say he was last seen at a local rugby club in Linwood at around 5pm after playing rugby that day.

Mr Taliu was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved plain shirt, grey denim jeans, and black leather casual shoes with white soles.

Police say family are concerned for him and want to make sure that he is safe and well.