Concerns for missing 84-year-old Hamilton man with dementia

Concerns are held for the wellbeing of an 84-year-old Hamilton man with dementia who has been missing since last evening.

Raymond Stirling Source: Supplied

Police say Raymond Stirling was last seen in the Halcione Close area around 7pm last night and was reported missing this afternoon.

Police and Mr Stirling's family are concerned for his wellbeing as he suffers from mild dementia, police say.

He is likely to be on foot and may be hitchhiking, they say.

Mr Stirling is of slim and frail build.

Police are asking people to check their properties, sheds and out-buildings in case Mr Stirling has taken shelter there.