Concerns for missing 76-year-old Canterbury man

Source:
Christchurch locals are being urged to help police find 76-year-old Colin Meese.
Christchurch locals are being urged to help police find 66-year-old Colin Meese.
Source: NZ Police
Mr Meese was last seen at around 6.30pm on Boxing Day at his home in Hoon Hay, Christchurch, police said in a statement.
His family holds concerns for the man's wellbeing after he left his home in his dark grey Mitcubishi Pajero, registered CZC247.
Police are advising the public to call Christchurch Central Police Station on 03 363 7400 if they see Mr Meese.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news