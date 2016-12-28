 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Concerns for missing 76-year-old Canterbury man

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Christchurch locals are being urged to help police find 76-year-old Colin Meese.

Christchurch locals are being urged to help police find 66-year-old Colin Meese.

Christchurch locals are being urged to help police find 66-year-old Colin Meese.

Source: NZ Police

Mr Meese was last seen at around 6.30pm on Boxing Day at his home in Hoon Hay, Christchurch, police said in a statement.

His family holds concerns for the man's wellbeing after he left his home in his dark grey Mitcubishi Pajero, registered CZC247.

Police are advising the public to call Christchurch Central Police Station on 03 363 7400 if they see Mr Meese.

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

Accidents

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Nigerian officials stopped freed Chibok girls from spending Christmas at home

01:29
2
Sione Taumalolo was one of two Tongans who died in a crash en route to Gisborne.

'He loved what he was doing' - family mourn loss of boy killed in Gisborne bus crash

00:29
3
Emergency services were called to the East Tamaki site today.

Boy in serious condition after incident at indoor bounce centre in Auckland

4
Police are concerned for the safety of Rebecca Mangin.

Fears for missing Christchurch woman

00:44
5
Disturbing footage warning: A thorough investigation is taking place after a brown bear is filmed being killed.

Horrifying video emerges of truck driver deliberately running over bear

John Armstrong: Obama sounds like a whining loser claiming he would've beaten Trump in US election

The false and rather ludicrous claim of victory reveals the degree to which the Democrats are deluding themselves, writes our columnist.

00:26
This scene from Star Wars: The Force Awakens was a favourite for many fans who are today mourning the loss of Carrie Fisher.

Flashback: 'I did miss you' - when Leia and Han Solo shared an emotional hug

This scene from Star Wars: The Force Awakens was a favourite for many fans who are today mourning the loss of Carrie Fisher.

03:00
2016 was the year crime got political and police on the ground admitted they’re stretched.

A look back at the violent crimes in NZ that dominated the headlines this year

2016 was the year crime got political and police on the ground admitted they’re stretched.

01:48
Carrie Fisher, who has died aged 60, became an international superstar with her role as Princess Leia.

Video: A look back on the life of Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher, who has died aged 60, became an international superstar with her role as Princess Leia.


03:23
Parker has the world at his feet after he became the WBO heavyweight title holder earlier this year.

Year in review: Kiwi boxer Joseph Parker's rise to become world champion in 2016

Parker has the world at his feet after he became the WBO heavyweight title holder.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ