Concerns for missing 76-year-old Canterbury man

Christchurch locals are being urged to help police find 66-year-old Colin Meese. Source: NZ Police

Mr Meese was last seen at around 6.30pm on Boxing Day at his home in Hoon Hay, Christchurch, police said in a statement.

His family holds concerns for the man's wellbeing after he left his home in his dark grey Mitcubishi Pajero, registered CZC247.