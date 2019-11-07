Concerns for missing 75-year-old Auckland woman who has dementia

Concerns are growing for a missing 75-year-old woman who was last seen this morning in the Auckland suburb of Epsom.

Police say Betty Pihema was reported missing at around 10:30am, having been last seen at 8am on Warborough Avenue.

Both police and her family have concerns for Betty's wellbeing as she suffers from dementia.



A search for Betty has covered the wider Epsom and Newmarket areas.

She was last seen wearing a purple beanie, purple sweater and grey track pants with a black stripe on one side.