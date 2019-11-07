TODAY |

Concerns for missing 75-year-old Auckland woman who has dementia

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland

Concerns are growing for a missing 75-year-old woman who was last seen this morning in the Auckland suburb of Epsom.

Police say Betty Pihema was reported missing at around 10:30am, having been last seen at 8am on Warborough Avenue. 

Both police and her family have concerns for Betty's wellbeing as she suffers from dementia. 

A search for Betty has covered the wider Epsom and Newmarket areas.

She was last seen wearing a purple beanie, purple sweater and grey track pants with a black stripe on one side.

If you have seen Betty, or have any information, please call police on 111.

Betty Pihema was reported missing this morning from the Auckland suburb of Epsom Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:35
Damning report prompts Oranga Tamariki to change the way children are removed from whānau
2
'That's the environment we want' – TJ Perenara reiterates support for first gay All Black
3
Perth man knocked unconscious after calling out group for parking in disabled spot
4
Winston Peters takes cheeky dig at Simon Bridges over potential leadership challenge from Christopher Luxon
5
Police release identity of six-year-old who died in fiery crash near Christchurch
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:51

Court hears details of final texts sent from Grace Millane to her friend, saying she 'clicked' with accused during date
01:10

Man charged over bomb threat that grounded flights at Auckland airport
00:20

Names, nationalities of pair who died in The Remarkables climbing accident confirmed

BNZ's annual earnings drop seven per cent to $1.02 billion