Concerns for missing 16-year-old boy last spotted at a South Auckland McDonald's

The family of a 16-year-old boy are worried for his safety after he went missing in South Auckland.

David Pesamino. Source: Supplied

David Pesamino was last sighted at an Otara McDonald’s on Saturday around 9.30am according to his mother.

His cousin posted a desperate plea to Facebook in the hope of locating the teenager.

"He's about 5”4/5”5, now has no2-no3 haircut, he just turned 16 today. He had a back pack and a little carry on suitcase. He's never travelled alone before and doesn’t know the Auckland area well.

"Any info, anything get in contact with us please. Our family is worried and just want him home. He’s been reported missing, and family in Auckland are out searching for him. Share this post around please, help us get our boy home where he belongs!"