Concerns marine industry training will be impacted by 'mega' polytech merger

The marine industry is ramping up calls for the Government to leave its on-the-job training alone.

It comes amid concern that industry training will be part of a proposed mega-merger of polytechs.

With the America's Cup just around the corner, there's increasing pressure on the marine industry, which is seeing a resurgence in demand across the sector.

But there's ongoing concern the marine industry's own training programmes will be affected by a Government move to have a new national body oversee apprenticeships and industry trainees.

In a statement, Education Minister Chris Hipkins appears to be offering reassurance to the marine sector, saying its current training models should continue and that they are recognised as niche.

Mark Hauser, founder of Southern Spars, says the industry is booming.

"We've brought a number of people in from overseas, a number from South Africa, but we're looking hard overseas. We're getting people back who've gone into the construction industry," he said.

Team New Zealand skipper Glenn Ashby agrees.

"Right across the board from sail making, boat building, electronics, hydraulics and mechatronics - there's so many different areas New Zealand punches above its weight," he said.

    Source: 1 NEWS
