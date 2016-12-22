Concerns for man missing after Taranaki house fire

There are serious concerns for the occupant of a Taranaki home which was destroyed by a fire on 19th December 2016.

Police have still had no success in locating 67-year-old Kerry Riley, the occupant of the dwelling in Waverley, and are extremely worried about his safety.

An examination of bone fragments found at the Okahutiria Road address has been carried out and it has been confirmed the bones belong to an animal.

Police also wish to speak to anyone who has had contact with Mr Riley following November 28th 2016 when it is believed he was last seen.