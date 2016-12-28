 

Concerns for kauri trees' future as Kiwis fail to heed shoe cleaning message

A mass survey of New Zealanders going into Auckland's Waitakere Ranges has revealed we're a lazy bunch when it comes to cleaning our shoes, which has major implications for saving the king of the forest, the kauri tree. 

Disappointing survey results from Auckland's Waitakere Ranges have the council concerned.
Source: 1 NEWS

The study found more than 80 per cent of visitors to the Waitakere Rangers Regional Park are walking straight past the cleaning stations, which are essential in the fight against kauri dieback disease.

Spraying and wiping shoes before walking the tracks destroys the spores responsible for killing the majestic trees.

In the last five years kauri dieback infestation has more than doubled in the Waitakere Ranges from 17 to 19 per cent, making it the most diseased in the country.

Auckland Council manages 280km of tracks.

However, 14 tracks are closed to protect the kauri tree and full closure isn't off the table, says Waitakere Ranges Local Board member Greg Presland.

"It's a decision for council as a whole to make but my personal view is that we're facing an event which could cause the extinction of kauri so everything has to be considered," he says.

