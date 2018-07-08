Concerns that international students are being exploited by some landlords

There are major concerns some landlords are exploiting international students with unreasonable and unenforceable tenancy agreements.



1News has spoken to a Wellington student who was fined for not completing chores such as cleaning bench tops.



Over a dozen students live at the property on The Terrace and have signed contracts they’re now being told are illegal.

The international student, who doesn’t want to be named, says it’s really sad people who are coming to New Zealand to study are being exploited.



He signed the contract when he arrived 8 months ago.

It states multiple ways for the tenant to be fined immediately including up to $10 for noise “issues” such as not shutting doors silently and for talking or eating in the kitchen after 10pm.



There’s also a $1.50 fine for not doing chores to the required standard.



The student says he was fined multiple times despite doing his chores.

“He is very specific about how the fines should be paid. It’s in cash,” he says.

However tenancy advisors say fines for not following house rules are unenforceable under the Residential Tenancies Act.



“The property manager is supposed to keep the common areas clean, so why should the people living there have to pay $1.50 every time they’ve forgotten to wipe the crumbs off the bench?,” Citizens Advice Bureau manager Audrey Fell-Smith says.

The manager and the owners refused to be interviewed but say they’ve had no other complaints. There are concerns however this is not an isolated case.

Audrey Fell-Smith says there’s been a rise of international students signing illegal contracts, as accommodation becomes harder to find.

“Some of them come into here and feel they’ve been bullied into signing, because just where else do you go?,” she says.