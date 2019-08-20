Concerns held for woman, 73, missing from her Petone home

TODAY |

Police and family members are concerned for the welfare of a woman missing from her Petone home in Lower Hutt since late this afternoon.

Police are asking for the public’s help to find Jennifer McIlroy, 73.

She was last seen about 4pm today, police said in a statement tonight.

Ms McIlroy can be easily confused and her family and police are concerned for her welfare, the statement said.

She's described as about 158cm tall with long grey hair, and when last seen was wearing a plum-coloured winter coat.

Police are urging anyone who sees her to call 111 immediately.

Jennifer Mcllroy.
Jennifer Mcllroy. Source: NZ Police.
