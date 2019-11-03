Concerns held for man missing from Mid-Canterbury town since Friday

Police are appealing for sightings of a man who has been missing from Hinds, near Ashburton since Friday, with concerns held for his safety.

Aidan Salmon, 39, was reported missing after failing to keep an appointment.

Police say they and Mr Salmon's family have concerns for his safety.

Police want to hear from anyone who has seen him or his vehicle since about 8pm on Friday.

The vehicle is a light blue and silver 1996 Mitsubishi Challenger, registration number BCE109.

Mr Salmon is also believed to have a large black dog with him, possibly a Rottweiler, police say.