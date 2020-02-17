TODAY |

Concerns grow for missing Lower Hutt girl

Source:  1 NEWS

Concerns are growing for a 12-year-old girl who is missing in the Wellington region. 

Liberty was last seen at her home on Saturday Source: 1 NEWS

Police say Liberty was last seen at her home in Wainuiomata on Saturday at around 8.45pm wearing a black hoodie.

Another girl aged 14 who was also missing with Liberty was found safe last night.

Police have concerns for Liberty's wellbeing due to her age, and ask that anyone who may have seen her to get in touch immediately.

If anyone has information they are asked to contact Wellington Police on 105.

New Zealand
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:09
Elton John finishes Auckland show early after receiving paramedic attention
2
Investigation underway at Israel Folau's new club after reports fans told to remove rainbow flags at debut game
3
Man unjustifiably dismissed from job wins $37,000
4
Chinese Ambassador to NZ should 'pull her head in a bit' over travel ban plea - economist
5
Police locate vehicle connected to Tauranga double homicide
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:37

Good Sorts: Small town of Takapau fighting its way back from extinction
02:15

Forestry families feeling the pinch after log prices drop significantly
02:01

Latest Wellington water woe has residents fed up after burst main turns bay brown
00:49

Auckland commuters to face delays on Tamaki Drive due to cycleway construction