Police are again appealing for sightings of a teenager missing from Balaclava, Dunedin.

Danielle Donkins Source: Supplied

Danielle Donkins, 15, is around 160cm tall and of a slim build, and was last seen on Saturday January 25.

Police say she may now be in the Timaru or the Christchurch areas.

Both police and Ms Donkins' family have concerns for her wellbeing.

