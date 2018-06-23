 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Concerns Government is being kept in the dark about dramatic changes to the way some homes are insured

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The risk-based pricing is already hiking the cost of insuring homes in earthquake prone areas.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Ross Ardern spoke about the birth of the PM’s baby girl on RNZ .

Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford to reveal their daughter to the world tomorrow

2
NSW Blues player Vanessa Foliaki kisses her partner Queensland player Karina Brown after women's State of Origin match.

'Welcome to 2018' - NRL proudly defends posting image of QLD player kissing her partner, and NSW opponent, after women's State of Origin


00:30
3
The Mate Ma'a Tonga's star prop appeared on the Channel 9 show last night with teammate Jason Taumalolo.

'Don't ever waste our time again' - Tonga star Andrew Fifita blasts The Footy Show

4
Police car night generic

One dead after truck and motorcycle crash on Auckland's North Shore


01:20
5
She was also asked who the baby most resembled and if the couple had a name for her yet.

Jacinda Ardern's mum speaks after first meeting with granddaughter: 'doesn't look like Jacinda as a baby' but 'such a little cutie'


0017-11-25T12:00:00.000+12:00

LIVE: Fired up French have new-look All Blacks on the ropes in Dunedin as NZ hold onto slim lead at the break

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live coverage of the third and final Test between the All Blacks and France from Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin.

02:02
A major insurer has set a deadline of next week for homeowners to take court action.

Time nearly up for thousands of quake-affected Canterbury home owners who want to take legal action

A deadline of 30th June 2018 has been set by IAG for its claimants to file any court action.

01:20
She was also asked who the baby most resembled and if the couple had a name for her yet.

Jacinda Ardern's mum speaks after first meeting with granddaughter: 'doesn't look like Jacinda as a baby' but 'such a little cutie'

She was also asked who the baby most resembled and if the couple had a name for her yet.

NSW Blues player Vanessa Foliaki kisses her partner Queensland player Karina Brown after women's State of Origin match.

'Welcome to 2018' - NRL proudly defends posting image of QLD player kissing her partner, and NSW opponent, after women's State of Origin

Karina Brown and Ness Foliaki embraced after they battled it out in the women's Origin showdown in Sydney last night.


The Housing Minister said ten homes on the property will be transformed into 102 new, dry, warm dwellings.

KiwiBuild: Govt to invite expressions of interest for off-site construction from overseas companies

Prefab manufacturing of housing will be a "game changer" in NZ, Housing Minister Phil Twyford says.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 