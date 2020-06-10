TODAY |

'Concerns' for girl, 14, missing from her Christchurch home for five days

Source:  1 NEWS

Canterbury police are asking for public assistance to find a 14-year-old girl who has been missing from her Christchurch home for five days.

Sapphire Growcott Source: NZ Police.

Sapphire Growcott, who is 160cm tall and has shoulder-length purple hair, has been missing from her family home in Dallington since Friday June 5.

She was last seen wearing a yellow or black Champion hoodie and either black shorts or red track-pants.

She has her lip and septum – the cartilage that separates the nostrils - pierced.

"Her family and police are concerned for her welfare," Police say in a statement.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call Canterbury Police on (03) 363 7400.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Air New Zealand to resume Auckland to Tokyo flights
2
Overseas investor fined $554,000 after buying waterfront property without approval
3
Government's Covid-19 tracing app to alert people potentially exposed to virus
4
'Concerns' for girl, 14, missing from her Christchurch home for five days
5
New photo of Prince Philip and Queen released to mark Duke of Edinburgh's 99th birthday
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:31

New electricity pricing plan to divide bills up more evenly across the country

Full video: Jacinda Ardern and Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis speak with media from Kaikōura

Todd Muller undergoes minor surgery to remove pre-cancerous mole

Pet owners call for change after reports Auckland Council contractor dumped dead cats in ditch, bin