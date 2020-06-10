'Concerns' for girl, 14, missing from her Christchurch home for five days

Canterbury police are asking for public assistance to find a 14-year-old girl who has been missing from her Christchurch home for five days.
Sapphire Growcott Source: NZ Police.
Sapphire Growcott, who is 160cm tall and has shoulder-length purple hair, has been missing from her family home in Dallington since Friday June 5.
She was last seen wearing a yellow or black Champion hoodie and either black shorts or red track-pants.
She has her lip and septum – the cartilage that separates the nostrils - pierced.
"Her family and police are concerned for her welfare," Police say in a statement.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call Canterbury Police on (03) 363 7400.