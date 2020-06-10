'Concerns' for girl, 14, missing from her Christchurch home for five days

Canterbury police are asking for public assistance to find a 14-year-old girl who has been missing from her Christchurch home for five days.

Sapphire Growcott Source: NZ Police.

Sapphire Growcott, who is 160cm tall and has shoulder-length purple hair, has been missing from her family home in Dallington since Friday June 5.

She was last seen wearing a yellow or black Champion hoodie and either black shorts or red track-pants.

She has her lip and septum – the cartilage that separates the nostrils - pierced.

"Her family and police are concerned for her welfare," Police say in a statement.