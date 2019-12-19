Concerns for German tourist who arrived in NZ on December 1 and hasn't been seen since

Police are asking for help to find a German tourist, last seen in Auckland three weeks ago.

Alexander Fabrice Gaitzsch, 24, went missing on Sunday December 1, after arriving in New Zealand.

Police say Gaitzch, who is of slim build and has brown hair is thought to be in the Waikato River trails area.

