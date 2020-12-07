Concerns fake notes from Auckland money drop in circulation after being used at Hamilton bar

There are concerns fake notes from a company's controversial Auckland money drop promotion are now in circulation after being used to pay for drinks at a Hamilton bar.

The owner of Outback Inn, John Lawrenson, says The Safety Warehouse's fake money was used to pay for drinks at his establishment on Saturday night.

He told 1 NEWS the likeness of the fake notes to real money is “very, very good”, with his staff unable to tell the difference.

"If they’re in circulation in Hamilton where else could they be in use?" Lawrenson said.

Hamilton Police say they need a formal complaint to be lodged before they can look into the issue.

It comes after The Safety Warehouse’s promotional stunt at Aotea Square ended in violence on Saturday.

The online store, which sells protective wear, advertised that $100,000 in actual cash would be dropped from the sky in a "live cash giveaway".

However, the company dropped fake notes with discounts for their store instead, angering many.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was asked about the incident at her post-Cabinet address from Parliament today.

“I’ve seen some of the reporting around this and how it impacted people. I cannot fathom how anyone would think it was a good idea," she said.

“Clearly it was not and has caused harm and hurt. They [The Safety Warehouse] should apologise.”