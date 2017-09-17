Concerns for Dunedin man whose disappearance is 'out of character'

There is concern for the welfare of a man who went missing in Dunedin on Friday morning.

Southerm District Police are seeking sightings of Stephen Lowe Source: New Zealand Police

Police say Stephen Lowe left work on Portsmouth Drive in the city around 10am on Friday, September 15, and has not been seen or heard from since.

There are concerns for his welfare, and his family are anxious and worried as this is completely out of character, Southern District Police said in a statement this afternoon.

BMW that is a similar model to Mr Lowe's. Source: New Zealand Police