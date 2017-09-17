 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

New Zealand


Concerns for Dunedin man whose disappearance is 'out of character'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

There is concern for the welfare of a man who went missing in Dunedin on Friday morning.

Southerm District Police are seeking sightings of Stephen Lowe

Southerm District Police are seeking sightings of Stephen Lowe

Source: New Zealand Police

Police say Stephen Lowe left work on Portsmouth Drive in the city around 10am on Friday, September 15, and has not been seen or heard from since.

There are concerns for his welfare, and his family are anxious and worried as this is completely out of character, Southern District Police said in a statement this afternoon.

BMW that is a similar model to Mr Lowe's.

BMW that is a similar model to Mr Lowe's.

Source: New Zealand Police

Mr Lowe is driving a black BMW hatchback, registration HHR892, and police want to hear from anyone who may have sighted him or his vehicle.

Related

Dunedin and Otago

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Aumua was at it again, scoring a great try in Wellington's 55-14 win over Canterbury.

'Unbelievable!' Wellington's Asafo Aumua embarrasses Canterbury's fullback with ridiculous footwork and speed

00:07
2
New Plymouth's Wind Wand light bore the brunt of a ferocious lightning strike during a thunderstorm tonight.

Watch: Incredible footage of lightning striking New Plymouth art structure

3
1 NEWS

Beauden Barrett and Nehe Milner-Skudder combine for outrageous All Blacks try against Boks

00:19
4
The man who captured dash-cam footage of the incident said the cars behind him weren't so lucky.

Dramatic moment caravan roof blows off just missing cars on Sydney highway

5
There have been delays at Auckland Airport

Plane heading to London is surrounded by police at Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport

02:00
The Auckland team is teaching families with a rare genetic disorder how to cook to literally save their lives.

Starship Children's hospital team's vital cooking lessons for Christchurch families

The Auckland team is teaching families with a rare genetic disorder how to cook to literally save their lives.

01:55
The department wants to get more businesses on board with its "release to work" scheme for prisoners.

'Don't hold their past against them' - Prisoner work scheme helping reduce re-offending

Corrections wants to get more businesses on board with its "release to work" scheme for prisoners.

02:04
The manumea which is facing extinction is the closest living relative to the extinct dodo.

Auckland Zoo helps last ditch bid to save Samoa's national bird

The manumea which is facing extinction is the closest living relative to the extinct dodo.


00:20
Lima Sopoaga finished off a great play that started with a huge run by Liernert-Brown.

Relentless All Blacks record crushing win over Springboks after sensational attacking onslaught

The All Blacks thrashed the Springboks at QBE Stadium 57-0 in Albany.

04:03
Twenty-nine people were injured, including a Kiwi, but it could have been much worse.

Watch: 'A bit chaotic' - Kiwi stays on bombed London train rather than join rush to get off

Brian Moore was two carriages down from the bombed one and says people were in a big panic.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 