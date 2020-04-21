'Concerns' for Auckland teen who's been missing for more than a day after taking his dog for a walk

There are fears for a missing Auckland teenager, who's not been seen since yesterday morning.

Stephen Singh-Heatley, 17, reported missing. Source: NZ Police

Counties Manukau Police are appealing for sightings of 17-year-old Stephen Singh-Heatley.

Police say his last known movements were leaving an address on Water Street, Otahuhu, on foot at around 1am yesterday.

“His whereabouts since that time remain unknown and area inquiries by Police yesterday involving search and rescue staff have failed to locate him,” they said.

Mr Singh-Heatley is described as being of Indian ethnicity and has a slim build.

Stephen Singh-Heatley was walking his dog Ziggy yesterday morning. Source: NZ Police

He was walking his dog Ziggy at the time of his disappearance. The dog is a tan-coloured Staffordshire-cross breed, with a white chest and paws.

Further inquiries are being made by Police today in Otahuhu.

"Police and Stephen’s family have concerns for his wellbeing and we are appealing for anyone with sightings of Stephen or information about his whereabouts to contact us immediately," police say.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Counties Manukau Police immediately by phoning 105, quoting file number 200420/6609.