Concerns for Auckland man, 70, missing since Wednesday morning

Police are looking for a 70-year-old man who went missing from his Auckland home yesterday.

Matasavii Levao. Source: Supplied

Matasavii Levao left his New Lynn home yesterday morning at about 7am and has not returned since.

Police say his family is concerned for his safety and well-being and would like anyone who may have seen him to contact police.

Matasavii is known to walk at the Waikumete Cemetery in Glen Eden where he visits the graves of his loved ones.

He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, blue puffer jacket and grey track pants.