Concerns alcohol industry 'whitewashing image' with responsible drinking programmes in high schools

The alcohol industry is funding campaigns in high schools about responsible drinking, prompting concerns that the industry has a vested interest in the "emerging drinkers market".

Your playlist will load after this ad

Alcohol Healthwatch executive director Dr Nicki Jackson says it's a Trojan horse for the industry to infiltrate what it sees as a viable market.

"They are tomorrow's customers and we know that almost half of all New Zealanders go on to become alcohol dependent, are dependent by the age of 20 years," she told TVNZ 1's Breakfast today.

Smashed is a play and interactive workshop in schools about harmful drinking and encouraging teenagers to drink responsibly.

Schools can choose to welcome it on a school-by-school basis, rather than being an enforced part of the curriculum.

But Dr Jackson says they should be turning it away.

"First and foremost they don't define what drinking responsibly is. There'll be students engaged in this programme that think it only matters if you're blind drunk on the floor, if you're getting into a fight," she says.

"But those harms begin at much lower levels of alcohol consumption and that's why our Ministry of Health guidelines is not to drink if you're 15 years or younger, or delay as long as you can.

She accuses the alcohol industry of wanting to "whitewash their image" by providing the programme.

"They're hiding from the fact they actually lobby against all the policies that will protect young people from harm, such as increasing the price of alcohol, increasing marketing and sponsorship," Dr Jackson says.

"On the one hand they're trying to say yes, we're doing this, we're in schools, we're teaching young people, but they're not using a programme that's best practice. Smashed is not best practice."

Instead Dr Jackson wants programmes like Tūturu, developed by alcohol harm reduction experts alongside teachers.

"It's a whole-of-school approach, it looks at policy, it looks at education, it looks at teacher development, so it's best practice. And our students deserve nothing but best practice."

Smashed is an international programme run in 23 countries worldwide, including New Zealand, and has operated for 15 years.