Concerned resident films oil and diesel waste pouring into Papakura stream

A Papakura resident has taken to social media about continued oil and diesel dumping in a local stream.

1 NEWS reported on waste being discharged into the Auckland waterway earlier this year, which was not only creating a nasty smell and leaving a colourful sheen on the water, but was also killing eels.

Locals said it had be ongoing for months.

Ben Watson, who lives next door to the stream, noticed pollution flowing again yesterday morning and says it continued for more than 24 hours.

This afternoon he can still smell the strong odour.

He says he alerted Auckland Council to the incident straight away, and was frustrated with the lack of action.

In a statement the Council’s Regulatory Compliance Manager Steve Pearce said: “Our investigators visited Slippery Creek in Papakura yesterday afternoon but unfortunately were unable to find the source or who was responsible.

“This morning a team of our pollution control officers set to work on tracing the oil and trying to locate the origin of the contaminant and found that the oil has entered the stream via a nearby stormwater drain.

“We have now set up appropriate controls to limit the amount of oil entering the stream including scattering peat in the stream to absorb the oil and laying booms in the water to restrict the oil spreading.

“We are in the process of putting together an education programme for the local businesses in this area to help with the ongoing pollution issues we are facing at this location.

“We would like to remind all businesses that dumping any form of chemical in our drains is illegal and can carry a maximum penalty of $600,000 and up to $300,000 or two years in prison for individuals involved."

In June, Mr Watson told 1 NEWS he had traced the oil slick and stench up the creek, to the company he believes is responsible.