Concerned mum delivers petition to Parliament demanding compulsory seat belts on school buses

It's the most basic form of road safety that's drummed into children as soon as they're old enough to buckle up.

And yet seat belts aren't compulsory on school buses.

For many kids, this means travelling down rural roads unrestrained at speeds of 80 kilometres per hour.

It's sparked calls for a law change for seat belts to be compulsory on school buses, and yesterday a petition arrived on the steps of Parliament.

Pip Cameron, whose child has to travel down State Highway 83 to school, delivered the petition.

Cameron drives her daughter to school rather than let her catch the bus.

“If I dropped my child at the bus stop, she’d then have to travel the rest of the way down the highway with no safety belt on, but the bus driver gets to wear one," she told Seven Sharp.

“I drive 128 kilometres a day to make sure she gets there safely.”

She would like school bus companies to update their buses with seat belts over time as they can afford it.

“The bus drivers themselves are worried about this as well,” Cameron said.