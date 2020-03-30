TODAY |

Concerned Kiwis crash website used to report lockdown rule breakers

Source:  1 NEWS

Concerned Kiwis crashed an online form designed to report coronavirus lockdown rule breakers yesterday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Mike Bush says police have had around 4200 reports to its line from people reporting breaches of the regulations. Source: 1 NEWS

Police Commissioner Mike Bush said today the "vast majority of Kiwis are complying brilliantly, they know to stay home and saves lives".

He went on to report that since police implemented an online system for catching out people flouting the lockdown rules, it has had a big response.

"Those complying are very passionate that others comply, we have had 4200 reports of people believing others weren't complying on our online form," he said.

Two Kiwi police officers contract coronavirus, several hundred self-isolating

There were so many reports the form crashed for a time but is now working again.

Today it was announced three people have so far been arrested for breaking the lockdown rules.

"Three people were arrested for persistent breaches, two of them were taken into custody and later released without charge.

"One person remains in custody over other outstanding matters," Commissioner Bush said.

He says they were "out and about" and had previously been warned about their behaviour.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Coronavirus cases now at 589 after 76 people confirmed with virus
2
Countdown staff to get lockdown pay boost, specials returning to shelves for shoppers
3
Two Kiwi police officers contract coronavirus, several hundred self-isolating
4
Three people arrested for 'persistent breaches' of coronavirus lockdown
5
Coronavirus update: New Zealand cases region-by-region for March 29
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Auckland sisters set up service to support older Kiwis feeling lonely in isolation

Two Kiwi police officers contract coronavirus, several hundred self-isolating

Cluster of Covid-19 cases linked to St Patrick's Day celebration in Waikato

Radio Sport taken off air indefinitely, replaced by Newstalk ZB