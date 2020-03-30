Concerned Kiwis crash website used to report lockdown rule breakers

Concerned Kiwis crashed an online form designed to report coronavirus lockdown rule breakers yesterday.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush said today the "vast majority of Kiwis are complying brilliantly, they know to stay home and saves lives".

He went on to report that since police implemented an online system for catching out people flouting the lockdown rules, it has had a big response.

"Those complying are very passionate that others comply, we have had 4200 reports of people believing others weren't complying on our online form," he said.

There were so many reports the form crashed for a time but is now working again.

Today it was announced three people have so far been arrested for breaking the lockdown rules.

"Three people were arrested for persistent breaches, two of them were taken into custody and later released without charge.

"One person remains in custody over other outstanding matters," Commissioner Bush said.