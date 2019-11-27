TODAY |

Concerned by delay, over 60 NZ health organisations call for immediate vaping regulations

Over 60 health organisations have signed an open letter to the Government, expressing their concern over the lack of vaping legislation in New Zealand.

Deborah Hart, director of ASH NZ, told TVNZ1’s Breakfast today they want legislation to happen now. 

“We are in an environment that is completely unregulated and that’s a problem,” says Ms Hart.

She said the absence of legislation is an issue for two reasons.  

“One, we are not optimising vaping as a quit measure for smokers.

"Number two is that we are allowing vaping companies to market their products to young people and of course we do not want young people who are not smokers to be vaping."

Ms Hart said the Government hasn't delivered on its promise of legislation that was made 12 months ago. 

"Health groups, community groups, school groups, we got together and said, 'Look we need to be telling the minister: introduce the legislation now,'" she said.

She said the group is "worried" that the horse has already bolted. 

However, Ms Hart said Minister Jenny Salesa has told them she intends to introduce legislation this term.

"She says this is a priority for her and the Government and so it should be." 

Contacted by 1 NEWS today, Ms Salesa's office said there is nothing new to report regarding her plans to change our vaping laws. 

One of its signatories, Deborah Hart, told TVNZ1’s Breakfast the lack of legislation is worrying. Source: Breakfast
