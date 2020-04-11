TODAY |

Concerned daughter says 73-year-old mum with health issues advised to work in Wellington Hospital call centre

A concerned daughter says she couldn’t believe her 73-year-old mum - who's got health issues - was advised to keep working in Wellington Hospital's call centre during the coronavirus lockdown.

Taz Tawhara told 1 NEWS her mum got a call saying she still needed to come into work.

“They pretty much called and said you're shifted on at 8 o'clock the next morning," she said.

“So I called them and said she's not coming to work, keeping in her bubble until lockdown is completed is essential for us and for her."

However, the Capital and Coast District Health Board was under the impression Ms Tawhara’s mother was keen to return to work.

“To protect the privacy of the Capital & Coast staff member involved, we cannot discuss the employee’s details, however the assessing physician was satisfied that the staff member was willing and fit for work and provided clearance to work on essential services in a level 3 environment (non-clinical workspace),” it’s director of people and capability Declan Walsh told 1 NEWS.

“Final discretion however about whether a staff member returns to work sits with the manager in discussion with the affected staff.

"Discussions about returning to work are still on-going in this case, and there is no suggestion that the employee would be asked to work against her wishes.”

The DHB considers non-clinical areas, such as call centres, to be low risk for staff with appropriate social distancing in place and adequate facilities for hand hygiene.

