Concern for woman missing since Boxing Day in Canterbury region

There is concern for a woman who has been missing since Boxing Day in Canterbury.

Canterbury Police are seeking sightings of Rebekah Schreuder who has been reported missing. Source: 1 NEWS

Police said Rebekah Schreuder was last seen at around 7pm on Tuesday in the Burnside area.

Police are seeking sightings of the 24-year-old woman and said in a statement they are concerned for her well-being.