Concern for woman missing since Boxing Day in Canterbury region

There is concern for a woman who has been missing since Boxing Day in Canterbury.
Canterbury Police are seeking sightings of Rebekah Schreuder who has been reported missing.
Police said Rebekah Schreuder was last seen at around 7pm on Tuesday in the Burnside area.
Police are seeking sightings of the 24-year-old woman and said in a statement they are concerned for her well-being.
Police would like to hear from anyone who has heard from her or may have seen her.
