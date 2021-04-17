TODAY |

Concern for wellbeing of man missing from Auckland home since yesterday

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are concerned for the wellbeing of an elderly man missing from his Auckland home since yesterday afternoon.

Robert Taylor. Source: New Zealand Police

Robert Taylor, 81, left his home in Mt Roskill at around 3.30pm yesterday afternoon.

He was last seen walking on Hillsborough Road, towards Lynfield. 

Taylor is described as being tall and of solid build.

He was last seen wearing a grey zip-up hoodie, black trackpants and brown shoes.

Taylor has some health issues and there are concerns for his wellbeing.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Taylor have been urged to contact 111, quoting event number P046191339.

New Zealand
Auckland
