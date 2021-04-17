Concern for wellbeing of man missing from Auckland home since yesterday

Police are concerned for the wellbeing of an elderly man missing from his Auckland home since yesterday afternoon.

Robert Taylor. Source: New Zealand Police

Robert Taylor, 81, left his home in Mt Roskill at around 3.30pm yesterday afternoon.



He was last seen walking on Hillsborough Road, towards Lynfield.



Taylor is described as being tall and of solid build.

He was last seen wearing a grey zip-up hoodie, black trackpants and brown shoes.

Taylor has some health issues and there are concerns for his wellbeing.