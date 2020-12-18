Concern for safety of missing six-year-old boy in Hamilton

Police are appealing to the public for sightings of a missing six-year-old boy in Hamilton.

Police say Laurel is missing from his home in Maeroa.

He is described by police as being of small build with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a plain black t-shirt and tan coloured shorts.

"His family and police are concerned for his welfare and want to make sure he is safe, so are asking anyone who has seen him to contact police immediately," police say.