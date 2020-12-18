TODAY |

Concern for safety of missing six-year-old boy in Hamilton

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are appealing to the public for sightings of a missing six-year-old boy in Hamilton.

Missing six-year-old Laurel. Source: Supplied

Police say Laurel is missing from his home in Maeroa.

He is described by police as being of small build with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a plain black t-shirt and tan coloured shorts.

"His family and police are concerned for his welfare and want to make sure he is safe, so are asking anyone who has seen him to contact police immediately," police say.

If you have seen him or have any information which can help please call 105, quoting job number P044815750.

New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
