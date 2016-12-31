Concern for safety of 15-year-old girl missing from Richmond

Source:
Concerns are held for a 15-year-old girl missing from Richmond near Nelson.
Teenager Jade Steer is missing from the Tasman suburb of Richmond.
Source: 1 NEWS
Nelson police say Jade Steer has been missing since this afternoon and police and family hold concerns for her safety.
Jade was last seen wearing pink Converse shoes, a black hoody with 'Roller derby' on it, a black t -shirt, and black tights.
Anyone with information on Jade’s whereabouts is asked to call Nelson Police on (03) 545 9869.
