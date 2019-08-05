Concern for 'pending environmental disaster' as high tides expected near West Coast landfill

High tides are forecast for the West Coast this weekend, raising fears of a Fox River landfill disaster repeat.

Earlier in the month, the Buller District Council asked the Government for funding to stop erosion, but the Government said with potentially dozens of dumps facing similar issues as a result of climate change, there needs to be a national strategy instead.

Meanwhile, the council said it was continuing to monitor and manage the threat that tidal action is causing to the Old Hector Landfill.

In a statement today, Mayor Garry Howard said a long-term solution is yet to be determined, but he reassured the public that work was continuing despite a funding application for $660,00 being declined by the Ministry of Contaminated Sites Remediation Fund.

"The sacrificial sand bund has been reinstated five times since April 2018," Mr Howard said, adding the most recent work took place earlier in the month.

"We continue to monitor the situation regularly and especially so in the lead up to the high tides that will occur this coming weekend."

The success of the sacrificial sand bund in restricting further erosion will depend on the weather behind the king spring tides that will reach 3.6 metres late on Saturday, Mr Howard said.

"The weather forecast is not looking too bad, but our concern remains very high as weather can change rapidly," he said.

A paper being prepared by Minister Conservation and Associate Minister of Environment Hon Eugenie Sage will go to Cabinet later this month, highlighting the proliferation of dump sites around the country.