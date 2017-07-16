Concern for missing teenage girl in Greymouth

Source:
There is concern for the safety of a teenage girl who has gone missing in Greymouth.
Lily Gordon has been missing in Greymouth since Tuesday, July 11.
Source: New Zealand Police
Police are seeking the public's help in locating 15 year old Lily Gordon who was reported missing from Greymouth on Tuesday, July 11.
Lilly's family have not heard from her since Tuesday and are concerned for her wellbeing.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Greymouth Police on 03-768-1600.
