Concern for missing man after his abandoned boat is found on Canterbury lake

A man has been reported missing after failing to return home from a camping trip in Canterbury.

Mr Agnew's yacht, Solar Heat.

Source: NZ Police

George Agnew had been camping in the Haldon Arm Reserve, Canterbury before he went missing.

He last made contact with his family around noon on Tuesday 21 November but has not been heard from since.

Mr Agnew's 25-foot yacht, Solar Heat, was found abandoned on Lake Benmore 14 kilometres away this morning.

Search and rescue teams and the Coastguard have been searching for the man and will continue tomorrow.

Anyone who may have seen Mr Agnew or his yacht is urged to contact Timaru Police on 03 687 9808.

Christchurch and Canterbury

