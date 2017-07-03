Concern for missing elderly man in New Plymouth

There is concern for the safety of an 83-year-old New Plymouth man who went missing this evening.

Police say Donald May has been missing from his Spotswood address since 5:30pm. Source: New Zealand Police

Mr May was last seen wearing a dark blue jersey, dark trackpants and slippers.

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for Mr May's wellbeing due to his age and the cold weather tonight and are asking the public to please report any sightings of him immediately.