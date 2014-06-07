Concern for man's wellbeing who could be walking streets bloodied after incident in Christchurch

A man is believed to be missing and possibly injured after an incident at Christchurch property this evening.

Police were called to a Colenso Street address in Sumner at about 5.30pm after receiving reports a woman had been injured.

Police car (File picture). Source: 1 NEWS

The woman with minor injuries was located, but blood which is not believed to be from the woman who suffered minor injuries was found at the address, a police spokesperson said.

A man was reported to have been at the scene but left before emergency services arrived and police say they have concerns over his wellbeing.

It is possible he left on foot and people in the area may have noticed a man bleeding, or with blood on his clothes.

He was wearing a grey-t-shirt, black shorts, sports shoes and has a bald head.