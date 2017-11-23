 

Compromise option costing around $140 million chosen for Auckland's new America's Cup base

Nicole Bremner 

1 NEWS Reporter

Auckland is one step closer to proceeding with a new America’s Cup base after a marathon Council meeting today that saw a unanimous vote for one of three potential options.

The Auckland Council today took a step closer to finalising where the team bases will be built.
Source: 1 NEWS

Officials from ETNZ smoothed the way by attending and answering a raft of questions about what was reportedly the team’s preferred option.

It involved a controversial extension of Halsey Wharf which would have enabled all the syndicates to be based together and cost $190m.

However, ETNZ Board member Sir Stephen Tindall assured councillors he was understanding of public concerns about encroaching on the Waitemata Harbour and the team itself was willing to compromise.

Earlier, Mayor Phil Goff had told the meeting of the full council that extending wharves might be non-negotiable to keep the Cup in Auckland.

But Sir Stephen and ETNZ Chief Operations Manager Kevin Shoebridge took their time answering questions and seemed open to compromise.

As a result, the council voted 19-1 for the Mayor’s preferred option which is the establishment of a cluster of bases across Wynyard, Halsey and Hobson wharves at an estimated cost of around $140m.

Some extension work will be done but the council appears happy with the compromise and will now commence talks with the government.

A final decision is expected to signed off in December.

Nicole Bremner

Americas Cup

Auckland

