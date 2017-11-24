 

'It is a compromise, but it meets TNZ's needs' – Auckland Mayor Phil Goff reveals new details on AM Cup

The compromise plan between Auckland Council and Team New Zealand is set to be "$40 million cheaper" than the team's original idea, according to Auckland Mayor Phil Goff. 

The city moved one step closer to proceeding with a new American's Cup base yesterday after an extensive Council meeting which saw a unanimous vote for a cluster of bases across Wynard, Halsey and Hobson wharfs at an estimated cost of around $140 million. 

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said the decision is a "good compromise between the competing objectives we have."

"We had to make it possible for Team New Zealand to be here. They need a sufficient amount of land space, water space, water depth, sheltered water and we've really worked hard to produce that," Mr Goff told TVNZ's Breakfast programme this morning. 

"They're preferred option took us out about 230m into the harbour, that is not what Aucklanders want. 

"We've got a cluster of bases around the Wynard Basin. it is still the village atmosphere, two minutes walk from one end of the basin to the other and we meet Team New Zealand's needs.

"It is a compromise but it does meet Team New Zealand's needs.

Mr Goff stated the council's preferred option is approximately $40 million cheaper and is eight months quicker to build than other options that were put forward. 

The Mayor is putting pressure on the government to decide on its contribution early. 

"Not only do we have to build that infrastructure but we have got to build all of the infrastructure, bring froward the changes in the wharf area for APEC and the America's Cup. It's a hell of a lot of money and that's not budgeted for."

He stated that he is "working hard to keep average general rates at 2.5 percent."

The next stage of the decision making process is to take the preferred option to the Government as they need to also agree on the proposed site and plans and Mr Goff insists the consent process needs to get started by "the first or second week of Janurary" to be able to finish to project on time. 

