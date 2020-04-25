TODAY |

Composer arranges 134 musicians over the web for special Anzac Day performance

Source:  1 NEWS

A New Zealand composer has put together the performances of 134 different musicians from New Zealand and Australia for a special Anzac Day piece.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Malcolm Barr arranged the performance of Abide With Me with at least 134 musicians taking part. Source: Malcolm Barr

Malcolm Barr put out a call for brass musicians and choral singers two weeks ago for a performance of the hymn Abide With Me, and as submissions trickled in he arranged them all together.

"I wanted to do something special," Mr Barr said.

"I arranged Abide With Me for Band and Choir and put a call out on Facebook two weeks ago for any New Zealanders to record themselves playing/singing along with my video of me conducting and send it to me by 17 April.

Please send landscape video of how you are commemorating Anzac Day to news@tvnz.co.nz

"I then edited it all together and published it this morning.

"The video has 166 tracks from 134 people - most are resident in NZ from Kerikeri to Invercargill.

"I had contributions from ex-pats in Australia, USA, Canada, UK, Germany and Japan.

"The ages of performers is from 10 years old (at least 2 of them) to 80."

You can watch the full video here.

New Zealand
Anzac Day
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:28
Lone bagpipe player performs on deserted Mount Maunganui beach as sun rises on Anzac Day
2
Noel Leeming criticised for selling essential items that are out of stock
3
In Anzac Day message Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand faces 'new threat' of Covid-19
4
All Blacks star Beauden Barrett and wife Hannah expecting first child - 'We're expanding our bubble'
5
Jacinda Ardern lays flowers outside Premier House to mark Anzac Day
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:55

'Nonsensical' - top epidemiologist slams Trump's call to consider injecting disinfectants into Covid-19 patients

00:59

Auckland aged care home marks 'very different' Anzac Day with small, but proud gathering

Man arrested after allegedly coughing and sneezing on woman at Auckland supermarket

Photos: Kiwis turn out in force to commemorate Anzac Day at their gates