Composer arranges 134 musicians over the web for special Anzac Day performance

A New Zealand composer has put together the performances of 134 different musicians from New Zealand and Australia for a special Anzac Day piece.

Malcolm Barr put out a call for brass musicians and choral singers two weeks ago for a performance of the hymn Abide With Me, and as submissions trickled in he arranged them all together.

"I wanted to do something special," Mr Barr said.

"I arranged Abide With Me for Band and Choir and put a call out on Facebook two weeks ago for any New Zealanders to record themselves playing/singing along with my video of me conducting and send it to me by 17 April.

"I then edited it all together and published it this morning.

"The video has 166 tracks from 134 people - most are resident in NZ from Kerikeri to Invercargill.

"I had contributions from ex-pats in Australia, USA, Canada, UK, Germany and Japan.