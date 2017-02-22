'Complex' operation to recover bus which crashed down Akaroa bank

Authorities say it could be some time before the bus which crashed down a bank near Akaroa yesterday can be recovered, and the road reopened.

The bus full of cruise ship passengers collided with a car and crashed down a bank yesterday about 5pm.

Contractors are attempting the winch the large bus up the steep drop, and SH75 remains closed despite earlier estimates saying the road could be reopened by 1pm.

Light vehicles are advised to use Summit Road or Pigeon Road as a detour - there is currently no detour route available for heavy vehicles.

A motorcyclist who arrived at the scene soon after the Akaroa bus crash says he helped more than 30 tourists escape from the wreckage through a smashed window.

Joachim van Oostrum told Radio New Zealand he first stopped to help the female occupant of the car, but it was clear "there wasn't much I could do because she was completely squashed in".

Mr van Oostrum spoke to the woman and realised there was another vehicle involved.

"I looked down the bank and I could see the bus about 10 metres down the bank," he said.

"The engine was running, I saw nobody. Nobody was moving, everyone was still in shock."

He said he rushed down the bank when another man emerged from the bus.

They began assisting the passengers out of the bus through a smashed window.

"They were stressed but there was no crying or panic," he said.

The female driver of the car is in Christchurch Hospital in the intensive care unit and the male bus driver is in a serious but stable condition.

Two American tourists are in a stable condition.