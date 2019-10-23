TODAY |

Completion date for SkyCity's convention centre to be revealed next February

AAP
Fletcher Building says it will provide an update next February on the delivery date of the New Zealand International Convention Centre (NZICC) after a massive fire at the site last month added to delays in its construction.

The company is building the convention centre in Auckland, but the fire has raised doubts over whether it will be ready to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in 2021.

The construction project, owned by casino operator SkyCity Entertainment Group, is valued at $703 million and is the largest underway in the country.

Fletcher said it expects to be in a position to provide a further update when it announces its half-year results in February 2020.

CEO Ross Taylor said in a press conference that he would expect to see damage to the structural components of the building. Source: 1 NEWS

Access to the site remains restricted until investigations into the cause of the fire are completed, it said in its statement.

The company said it was closely working with insurers to determine the impact of the fire on the project's delivery dateline and costs, as well as the timing of insurance proceeds.

SkyCity and Fletcher’s are feeling the pain and the impact is likely to be felt wider than Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS
