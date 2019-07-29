TODAY |

'Completely unacceptable' - People claiming Covid-19 symptoms are spitting at police, hospital staff

Source:  1 NEWS

There have been multiple reports of hospital staff, supermarket staff and police officers being deliberately coughed and spat on during the coronavirus pandemic, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says.

Police. (File photo) Source: 1 NEWS

Eight police staff are in isolation after being spat at by people who claimed they tested positive for Covid-19 or had symptoms of being unwell.

Mr Coster says it's a "small minority" of people showing the behaviour, but blasted it during a press conference this afternoon as "completely unacceptable".

Deliberately spitting or coughing on someone risks the charge of infecting with disease, Mr Coster says.

Culprits face up to 14 years in prison for the crime.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Completely unacceptable' - People claiming Covid-19 symptoms are spitting at police, hospital staff
2
Full video: Police and Civil Defence deliver Covid-19 briefing
3
How New Zealand's level 4 coronavirus lockdown might end
4
New TV channels, online learning and booklets for students learning from home during lockdown
5
Jacinda Ardern encourages businesses to prepare for 'new normal' outside of Level 4
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:40

Fifty new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand as global total surpasses 1.4 million
03:22

John Armstrong's opinion: Never mind David Clark, PM has been calling the health shots anyway

Full video: Jacinda Ardern and Dr Ashley Bloomfield give Covid-19 epidemic update

Covid-19 lockdown saw TradeMe job listings drop by 50 per cent 'almost immediately', but opportunities remain