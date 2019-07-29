'Completely unacceptable' - People claiming Covid-19 symptoms are spitting at police, hospital staff

There have been multiple reports of hospital staff, supermarket staff and police officers being deliberately coughed and spat on during the coronavirus pandemic, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says.

Eight police staff are in isolation after being spat at by people who claimed they tested positive for Covid-19 or had symptoms of being unwell.

Mr Coster says it's a "small minority" of people showing the behaviour, but blasted it during a press conference this afternoon as "completely unacceptable".

Deliberately spitting or coughing on someone risks the charge of infecting with disease, Mr Coster says.