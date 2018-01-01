'Completely reckless' - Firefighter condemns revellers who lit fireworks in tinder dry conditions

Revellers who ignored warnings and let off fireworks in tinder dry conditions around the country on New Year's Eve were responsible for 20 fireworks-related incidents.

Yesterday, Fire and Emergency New Zealand had urged the public to see in the new year without fireworks and bonfires due to the fire risk, suggesting people attend public displays instead.

In the Canterbury region, the Rolleston Volunteer Fire Brigade was kept busy overnight with several fires ignited by fireworks sparks.

Nigel Lilley, the station's chief fire officer, said the incidents were caused by "completely reckless" and "stupid" actions.

"It's very disappointing that people have ignored the messages and gone ahead and used fireworks," he said.

Rolleston resident Tui Faasina said she's feeling relieved she made a last minute decision to stay home last night at her Springston Rolleston Rd rental property.

Shortly after making the decision, Ms Faasina and her sister heard bangs and smelt smoke.

They ran outside to see flames from fireworks sparks in the paddock just behind her rental property boundary.

"First it started with a little flame and then it just spread wildly," she said.

Ms Faasina said she's glad firefighters stopped the fire from reaching her home and that she was there to alert them to it.

She said she doesn't know who caused the fire.

Mr Lilley said the 100sqm fire was moving quickly due to strong winds in the area.