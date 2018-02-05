'Completely lost on me' – Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy means she missed out on Shane Jones' seafood spread

Due to her pregnancy Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has missed out on enjoying a huge seafood spread at Shane Jones' annual pre-Waitangi Day shindig.

Speaking to Jack Tame on TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning, Ms Ardern said the party was heavy on the seafood, something she couldn't enjoy.

"There's a lot of seafood, which was completely lost on me at present, I'm not allowed to get into the raw fish so that was a bit of a bummer," she said.

On a more serious note Ms Ardern says she is looking forward to being the first female Prime Minister to speak from the porch of Te Whare Runanga.