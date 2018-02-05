'Completely lost on me' – Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy means she missed out on Shane Jones' seafood spread

Source:Breakfast
Due to her pregnancy Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has missed out on enjoying a huge seafood spread at Shane Jones' annual pre-Waitangi Day shindig.
Speaking to Jack Tame on TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning, Ms Ardern said the party was heavy on the seafood, something she couldn't enjoy.
"There's a lot of seafood, which was completely lost on me at present, I'm not allowed to get into the raw fish so that was a bit of a bummer," she said.
On a more serious note Ms Ardern says she is looking forward to being the first female Prime Minister to speak from the porch of Te Whare Runanga.
The PM says it will be a "personally significant" moment and she plans to make the most of it.
