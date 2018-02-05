 

New Zealand


'Completely lost on me' – Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy means she missed out on Shane Jones seafood spread

The NZ First MP holds an annual Waitangi party which goes heavy on the seafood.
The hilarious clip has gone viral since being posted online last month.

'It's a vicious thing bro' – Whakatane man in hilarious expletive-laden seagull rescue

Johnny Reid’s swerve to reduce the impact prevented what could’ve been a horrific incident.

Watch: Kiwi driver lucky to walk away from high-speed crash at chaotic Bathurst


Randall Margraves had to be restrained after charging at his daughters' abuser.

Victims' dad apologises after lunging at Larry Nassar in courtroom, says he's 'no hero'

Fiji have beaten South Africa 24-17 to win the Cup final in Hamilton.

As it happened: Classy Fiji edge South Africa to win thrilling Cup final in Hamilton Sevens


Mike Daisley says people should be very cautious, as rivers in New Zealand can rise and flow very quickly.

'Wait it out' - caution urged after tragic drowning of teens in swollen West Auckland river

New Zealand rivers can rise fast, the Mountain Safety Council says, and even knee-deep water can prove deadly.

Only seven survivors have been found and family members have attended a church service in Auckland.

Opinion: How many more preventable disasters do we need to see in the Pacific?

1 NEWS Pacific correspndent Barbara Dreaver says the Kiribati ferry disaster again shows resources for domestic shipping and ferry services are appalling in the Pacific.

Two teenage boys swimming with three others were swept away and drowned.

Watch: 'It was a miracle' - intensive care paramedic describes difficult Waitakere rescue operation

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter crewman Russell “Rusty” Clark says survivors were lucky to escape a swollen river.

Two bodies have been located in a river in Waitakere near where three people were reported missing after being swept away.

'The brother that was always there for me' - friends pay tribute to teens who died in Waitakere Ranges flash flood

Two made it to safety, and a third was winched to safety by the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter.



 
