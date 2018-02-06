 

'Completely different' – 1 NEWS' Corin Dann gives his take on this year's Waitangi commemorations

This year's Waitangi Day celebrations are "completely different" to previous years in the eyes of 1 NEWS' Political Editor Corin Dann who says there is a "different vibe" and "is more solemn, more serious."

1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann says it was the peaceful Waitangi everyone was hoping for.
Jacinda Ardern joined hundreds at a dawn service this morning in Te Whare Rūnanga - the carved meeting house at the Treaty Grounds. 

The Prime Minister got stuck in behind the BBQ to help feed the masses during breakfast on the field by Waka House as the grounds later opened for stalls and entertainment. 

The Prime Minister is helping to feed the masses at this year's celebrations.
Ms Ardern earlier made history yesterday when she became the first female prime minister to speak from the porch of the Treaty Grounds' Te Whare Runanga upper marae.

She has also been welcomed with open arms by many during her unprecedented five-day stint in Waitangi as she talked to local leaders about jobs, health, education and roads.

Speaking on TVNZ's Breakfast programme this morning, Political Editor Corin Dann said attending services at the national marae was "very significant."

"Going to the upper marae it is a different vibe, it is more solemn, more serious and I think that was reflected in the service yesterday," Corin stated. 

"There really was no protests yesterday and people could of come and protested if they'd wanted to but I think what we are seeing here is that from iwi and from NgaPuhi in particular a certain element of grace period for this government.

"The government was making a lot of promises yesterday, expectations are being built up that they can deliver for Maori in the north but for all Maori across the country and that relationship between the crown and iwi but lets see how it goes in years to come. 

"I'm sure protests will come back and grievances will come back. Over the course of a government's life that's a natural sort of a thing. But for this year, this is the Waitangi that I think so many people had hoped for up here, it would be peaceful and really show off what is truly an incredible place."

Corin said the government can take some credit for the atmosphere at Waitangi this year but said it's important to remember who is supporting Jacinda Ardern at Waitangi. 

"I think it is also important to remember who is around her as well. You have got the likes of Kelvin Davis, Winston Peters, Willie Jackson, Peeni Henare, very significant figures in Maoridom and in particular NgaPuhi and for them to be here and their influence on the event I think is quite significant.

"They are supporting her and she is thriving. In her speech yesterday, she was able to stand up and deliver a speech with a lot of hope and vision. Not a lot of detail about how she is going to achieve or closing the gaps between Maori and Pakeha and many of those awful disparities that are there statistically but she offered that hope.

"I think that the one area they are going to have to watch themselves is if they cant deliver on that, then they may run into trouble."

Ms Ardern will today look to cap off her successful stint in Waitangi with the Prime Minister's Breakfast and a walkabout with Ministers before heading back to Auckland for the Governor General's garden reception.

She is not expected to be alone.

With Waitangi Day being a public holiday and fine weather forecast, Kiwis and tourists alike are expected to flock to the Treaty Grounds for its free public concert.

