 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


'Complete loss of income' - kiwifruit growers taking government to High Court

share

Kate Nicol-Williams 

1 NEWS Reporter

A group of kiwifruit growers whose crops were decimated by the outbreak of PSA-V bacteria in 2010 are taking the incident to the High Court in August.

The mass claim was against the government over damages for the PSA disease.
Source: 1 NEWS

The 212 claimants are seeking to hold the Government and the Ministry of Primary Industries to account for the significant loss the event had on the industry, a press statement for the Kiwifruit Claim said.

Kiwifruit Claim chairman John Cameron said seven years after the event, many growers are only now starting to see production levels that matched their produce from before the outbreak.

"There were growers who were wiped out, and faced with no crops and plummeting values of their orchards, lost their businesses, and were forced to sell at heavily discounted prices."

"Those that survived often suffered a complete loss of income, taking on huge debts to replant," he said.

Mr Cameron claims the event would have never happened if MPI followed its rules laid out in the Biosecurity Act, saying it failed to evaluate properly whether kiwifruit pollen could carry PSA after identifying the biosecurity risk of the bacteria and generally banning the importation of kiwifruit plant material in 2004.

"When an application was made to import pollen in 2007, instead of undertaking a Risk Assessment in accordance with its own procedures, MPI took shortcuts – it made a decision to allow imports of pollen based on a brief informal review and discussions, and without consulting industry," he said.

"Then in 2008, despite MPI officials receiving notification about the outbreak of a virulent strain of PSA in Italy, MPI never reviewed its assessment, and still failed to take any steps to ban the importation of kiwifruit pollen – it issued a permit to import pollen in 2009 from China."

Once PSA was in NEW Zealand, containing the bacteria was impossible, he said. 

MPI told the NZN newswire that it denies any allegation of negligence and says it acted "in accordance with its international obligations and with scientific knowledge available at the time".

It also argues it has immunity from civil lawsuits under the Biosecurity Act and that $25 million of government compensation was made available to growers.

A statement of claim was filed in court in November, 2014, by the group and a representative order allowing the claim to be heard in court was granted in June, 2015, by Justice Robert Dobson.

The judge-alone hearing starts on August 7.

Related

Kate Nicol-Williams

Food and Drink

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:28
1
A line of questioning from 1 NEWS rugby reporter Andrew Saville saw Hansen return serve with a chuckle or two.

'Just letting you be here is a morsel!' Steve Hansen has reporters in stitches after Sav tries to uncover XV for second Test

00:28
2
Smith was forced to leave the field in the 27th minute of the match against the Lions at Eden Park, Auckland.

Damian McKenzie gets All Blacks call-up after Ben Smith suffers concussion against Lions

00:30
3
Team NZ fell behind early in race five, then took off and left Oracle far behind.

Statement! Flying Team NZ rocket ship hands Oracle a lesson in crew work, blitzes to massive victory


00:15
4
Jimmy Spithill reckoned "it's only just beginning" after claiming his first win of the finals series.

'It was great to see a bit of fight out of these boys' - Peter Burling takes subtle dig at Oracle's form, and Spithill takes the bait


01:03
5
Team NZ's helmsman said it was his tactical error which handed Oracle their first win in the finals series in Bermuda.

Video: 'It was our errors that cost us that last race' - Burling takes responsibility for giving Oracle first win in finals

03:49
Anthony Wilson defended the conditions at Awataha Marae after Labour housed international students there to help with its election campaign.

Watch: 'Maligned by the accusations' – head of marae caught up in Labour interns scandal speaks out

Anthony Wilson defended the conditions at Awataha Marae after Labour housed international students there to help with its election campaign.

00:28
A line of questioning from 1 NEWS rugby reporter Andrew Saville saw Hansen return serve with a chuckle or two.

'Just letting you be here is a morsel!' Steve Hansen has reporters in stitches after Sav tries to uncover XV for second Test

A line of questioning from 1 NEWS rugby reporter Andrew Saville saw Hansen return serve with a chuckle or two.


Sam Cane. New Zealand All Blacks v British and Irish Lions. 1st Rugby union test match. Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday 24 June 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

All Blacks player ratings: McCaw-like Sam Cane pulls off mammoth performance to topple Lions in opening Test

1 NEWS NOW sports reporter Dave Agnew gives his insight into the All Blacks' performance against the British and Irish Lions.

12:35
1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann grills the Prime Minister on the scandal that rocked the National Party this week.

Full Interview: 'I said what was in my mind at the time' – Bill English defends public statements on Todd Barclay affair

1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann grills the Prime Minister on the scandal that rocked the National Party this week.

03:05
There are three billion internet users on the planet, and last year over a billion of them were hit by cyber-crime.

Waikato University world leader in fight against cyber-attacks

Last year over a billion people were hit by cyber-crime.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ