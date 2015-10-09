'Complete loss of income' - kiwifruit growers taking government to High Court

A group of kiwifruit growers whose crops were decimated by the outbreak of PSA-V bacteria in 2010 are taking the incident to the High Court in August.

The 212 claimants are seeking to hold the Government and the Ministry of Primary Industries to account for the significant loss the event had on the industry, a press statement for the Kiwifruit Claim said.

Kiwifruit Claim chairman John Cameron said seven years after the event, many growers are only now starting to see production levels that matched their produce from before the outbreak.

"There were growers who were wiped out, and faced with no crops and plummeting values of their orchards, lost their businesses, and were forced to sell at heavily discounted prices."

"Those that survived often suffered a complete loss of income, taking on huge debts to replant," he said.

Mr Cameron claims the event would have never happened if MPI followed its rules laid out in the Biosecurity Act, saying it failed to evaluate properly whether kiwifruit pollen could carry PSA after identifying the biosecurity risk of the bacteria and generally banning the importation of kiwifruit plant material in 2004.

"When an application was made to import pollen in 2007, instead of undertaking a Risk Assessment in accordance with its own procedures, MPI took shortcuts – it made a decision to allow imports of pollen based on a brief informal review and discussions, and without consulting industry," he said.

"Then in 2008, despite MPI officials receiving notification about the outbreak of a virulent strain of PSA in Italy, MPI never reviewed its assessment, and still failed to take any steps to ban the importation of kiwifruit pollen – it issued a permit to import pollen in 2009 from China."

Once PSA was in NEW Zealand, containing the bacteria was impossible, he said.

MPI told the NZN newswire that it denies any allegation of negligence and says it acted "in accordance with its international obligations and with scientific knowledge available at the time".

It also argues it has immunity from civil lawsuits under the Biosecurity Act and that $25 million of government compensation was made available to growers.

A statement of claim was filed in court in November, 2014, by the group and a representative order allowing the claim to be heard in court was granted in June, 2015, by Justice Robert Dobson.