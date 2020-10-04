'Complete devastation' - Ōhau Village property owner describes scene of blaze as fire wipes out homes

The owner of two properties at Lake Ōhau Village has told of a scene of devastation after a massive blaze engulfed the village overnight.

Fire crews are currently trying to bring the fire under control amid high winds, with the blaze spread across approximately 1600 hectares in the Mackenzie Country district.

About 30 houses and as many cars are believed to have been destroyed in the ongoing fire.

Steve Simmons told 1 NEWS he does not live in the village but the properties he owns were gutted in the fire.

“I’ve lost two properties and the house - complete devastation. One was a brick home, just nothing left of it,” he told 1 NEWS.

“It spread very, very fast, it’s just the weather conditions were horrendous - probably 120km/hr winds, maybe more. The winds were so strong, they were actually lifting rocks off the road and hitting the car. That’s how strong the winds were."

Mike Harrison, deputy principal rural fire office for the Waitaki region, says the blaze is "very serious" and high winds are continuing to challenge them as they try get the fire under control.

Eleven helicopters and seven ground crews are continuing to battle the blaze.