Complaints as ticket system glitch and water shortage hits revellers at Auckland's Laneway Festival

There have been headaches for revellers trying to get into the Laneway Festival at Auckland's Albert Park after its ticketing system malfunctioned, among other problems.

Festival-goers sizzled in the heat as lines at festival’s only entrance were at a stand-still.

"#Laneway2018 so badly organised - charges $175 and can't get people through without hour long queues in Auckland's hottest weather," one Twitter user wrote.

The temperature is currently 27 degrees in Auckland with 58 per cent humidity.

Some punters even gave up, opting to head home rather than brave the lines.

"#Laneway2018 entrance queues are ridiculous. We gave up and so now have useless $170 tickets."

A spokesperson for Laneway told 1 NEWS that there was a "brief" problem with the scanning system that was fixed in about 20 minutes.

Some festival-goers, however, claimed to be waiting an hour to get into the annual event.

The festival has also run dry on water; a person at the event told 1 NEWS that people queued 30 minutes before being told there was none left for another half hour.

The Fire Service was called out to the event to assist police, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

Another person at Laneway said security guards skipped bag checks in order to reduce the crowds trying to get into the event.

"Skipping checking bags and scanning tickets did speed things up but is dodgy AF," the person wrote.