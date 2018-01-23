 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Complaints flood in about landlords exploiting student allowance increase by raising rents

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Complaints have been pouring into Minister of Finance Grant Robertson's email inbox after he made a post on Facebook asking for Wellington students to let him know if their landlords were exploiting them after the $50 student allowance raise.

Marlon Drake says flat viewings are now attracting hundreds of students, with landlords taking advantage of the demand.
Source: Breakfast

The post generated a raft of complaints from students saying their rent had gone up immediately after the allowance increase, with Mr Robertson receiving 100 complaints since his post on Friday according to the NZ Herald.

There have also been nearly 400 comments from users on the post which read in part: "There is no excuse for landlords exploiting the situation. My office is getting stories of $50 per week increases on the basis that student allowances and living cost payments have gone up by that much.

"Let me know if this has happened to you. Landlords will increase rents from time to time but it needs to be fair and reasonable. Let’s expose those who are exploiting you and your friends."

Facebook user Nicki Eldridge commented on Mr Robertson's post saying: "Just got my rent put up $80 a week and the landlord terminated my rental agreement to do it.

"No option to negotiate on my part 😢. I've been a great tenant for 6 years."

Victoria University Wellington Students Association President Marlon Drake, told TVNZ1's Breakfast today that many property owners are "taking advantage" of students.

Prospective tenants are now being asked "how much are you willing to pay", Mr Drake said, effectively "putting all the power in the hands of the landlords", allowing them to tender the process.

"There are students who still don't have a place to stay when the trimester starts," Mr Drake said.

The lack of accommodation is leading to increasing stress for students, which has the potential to affect their studies.

"The academic pressures are already quite high and just trying to find a place to lay your head is really difficult," Mr Drake said.

"Students are being particularly hard hit because they are having to compete with young professionals and families who are really quite experienced in the rental market."

Mr Drake said a good solution would be the development of more accommodation in the form of student villages.

Related

Politics

Property

Education

00:49
Marlon Drake says flat viewings are now attracting hundreds of students, with landlords taking advantage of the demand.

'Really disappointing' - VUWSA says crowded rental market leading to unfair rent rises

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:26
1
The pair will tie the knot at St George’s Chapel in Windsor later this year.

Another royal engagement! Princess Eugenie to wed just months after Prince Harry

2
Thunderstorm over Napier.

Ominous images show severe thunderstorms hitting Napier with warnings now issued for Auckland

00:43
3
Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced her government would be scrapping the targets brought in by National.

Watch: 'Lazy, dumb, government' – Bill English slams Labour's decision to abolish the Better Public Service targets

4
According to a Government report, petrol prices across the country may not be reasonable.

High sulphur petrol batches damage Auckland vehicles

00:25
5
Startling CCTV footage has been released of the children escaping to the family's van outside their home.

Watch: The moment captive Turpin children are rescued from California 'house of horrors'

01:17
Jacinda Ardern announces government inquiry in mental health and addiction services

Watch: Jacinda Ardern announces major government inquiry into mental health and addiction services - 'Too many still have unhappy stories to tell'

The PM admitted that services are currently stretched to the limit.

03:12
Eugenie will marry Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel in Windsor in spring.

Latest on Princess Eugenie’s royal engagement from 1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Joy Reid

Eugenie will marry Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel in Windsor in spring.

00:43
Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced her government would be scrapping the targets brought in by National.

Watch: 'Lazy, dumb, government' – Bill English slams Labour's decision to abolish the Better Public Service targets

Jacinda Ardern has announced her government would be scrapping the targets brought in by National.

01:35
The former Shortland St actor was sentenced over six counts of indecent assault.

'Brutal learning curve' - convicted Rene Naufahu 'relieved' indecent assault prosecution over

Earlier today the 47-year-old actor was sentenced to one year of home detention for six counts of indecent assault.

00:30
The fire is under control, but came very close to the aluminium smelter at Bluff.

Watch: Aerial footage shows scale of large Tiwai Point blaze and how close it came to smelter, power pylons

The fire is relatively contained and is now a low threat to power lines.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 