TODAY |

Complaint made to Parliamentary Service against Labour staffer

Jessica Mutch McKay
1 NEWS Political Editor
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Jessica Mutch McKay
Crime and Justice

A complaint has been made to Parliamentary Service against the person at the centre of the Labour Party staffer allegations. 

It was made by a person who does not work at Parliament, meaning Parliamentary Service cannot act on it.  

Parliamentary Service employs the staff who work at Parliament. 

It comes after an open letter sent by some of the alleged victims of a Labour Party staffer asked for the Prime Minister to "do the right thing". 

"All of us have watched in horror as this story has unfolded, as the survivors have been repeatedly re-traumatised," the letter reads. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jacinda Ardern expressed her concerns today during a post-Cabinet meeting press conference. Source: 1 NEWS

Earlier this year, Labour began investigating after seven people made complaints against the staffer. Three months later, he was cleared. 

In August, the Prime Minister ordered a review by a QC after complaints about the process. 

Following an article this week in The Spinoff, in which claims surfaced from a woman who said she raised a sexual assault allegation with the investigation, the QC will now look at the whole investigation. 

The Prime Minister maintained she was never told by the party or its president, Nigel Haworth, that any of the complaints were of a sexual nature. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Nigel Haworth says he will reconsider his position after the review process is complete. Source: 1 NEWS

A statement released by Mr Haworth this afternoon said the "serious allegation of sexual assault ... was not provided to the president and acting general secretary at a meeting in the Wellington Central Library or subsequently to the Labour Party Investigation Panel".

Mr Haworth said he would consider his position as Labour Party president if he is found at fault after the QC report. 

National's Paula Bennett says the alleged victims feel abandoned by Labour, instead going to her. 

The QC report may be completed in a matter of weeks. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

It’s not clear, however, whether it’s over sexual offending allegations that surfaced this week. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Jessica Mutch McKay
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:52
Kieran Read silences All Blacks' critics, 'leading from the front' says teammate Matt Todd
2
Watch: Japanese kids perform impressive haka to welcome All Blacks to Rugby World Cup
3
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
4
John Legend wants First Lady to intervene, after Donald Trump calls singers' wife 'filthy mouthed'
5
Customer turns to Fair Go after his bank dumps him without explanation
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Witness says teen torture victim was 'too scared' to run from derelict Auckland house where she was killed

Sky Tower lights up for World Suicide Prevention Day

Simon Bridges says Christchurch Call 'was a big talkfest in Paris that achieved nothing'

No more information to suggest swimmer in trouble in Wellington's Oriental Bay - police